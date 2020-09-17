Akin (1-1) allowed three hits and one walk while striking out nine across five scoreless innings to earn the win Wednesday against Atlanta.

Akin held Atlanta's lineup in check through his effort, holding them without an extra-base hit. He also punched out a career-best nine batters on the strength of 19 swinging strikes across 93 total pitches. It's been a mixed bag for Akin through four career starts, as he's maintained a 3.38 ERA and struck out 25 batters across 18.2 frames. However, he's also struggled with his command, surrendering nine free passes in that span. He'll take his next turn through the rotation Tuesday at Boston.