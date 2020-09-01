Akin allowed two unearned runs on three hits and two walks across 4.1 innings pitched in Monday's 4-3 win over the Blue Jays. He struck out six.

As expected, Akin was on a pitch count Monday and was only allowed to throw 81 pitches. Nonetheless, the rookie was solid in his first career start, fanning six while not allowing an earned run. Akin will look to qualify for the win when he toes the rubber Saturday against the Yankees.