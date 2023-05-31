Akin will serve as the Orioles' opening pitcher for Wednesday's game against the Guardians, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Akin had made just one start for the Orioles since the beginning of the 2022 season, but he'll serve as the team's lead pitcher Wednesday after he made a pair of scoreless relief appearances upon returning from Triple-A Norfolk over the weekend. Since Akin hasn't covered more than three innings in any of his appearances in the majors or minors this season, he's unlikely to work more than once through the batting order before turning the game over to Austin Voth, who is slated to work in bulk relief.