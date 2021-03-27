Akin was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Friday, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.
Akin started six games for the Orioles last year but will begin the 2021 campaign in the minors. The southpaw made four appearances (two starts) for Baltimore this spring and allowed 10 runs on 15 hits and seven walks while striking out 14 in nine innings.
More News
-
Orioles' Keegan Akin: Yields four runs in no-decision•
-
Orioles' Keegan Akin: Gives up four runs in short start•
-
Orioles' Keegan Akin: Nine strikeouts in win•
-
Orioles' Keegan Akin: Early exit in nightcap•
-
Orioles' Keegan Akin: Start vs. Yankees postponed•
-
Orioles' Keegan Akin: Strong in no-decision•