Akin was placed on the restricted list Monday ahead of the Orioles' four-game series in Toronto.

The timing of the move implies that Akin failed to meet the requirements to cross the Canadian border by declining to vaccinate himself against COVID-19. Rico Garcia was called up as a replacement player to take his place in the bullpen. Akin should be back in action when the Orioles return stateside to take on the Rays on Friday.

