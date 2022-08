Akin recorded his second save of the season in Monday's 7-2 win over the Rangers, giving up one run on two hits over three innings while striking out three.

Aside from a solo shot by Nick Solak, Akin was in control over the final third of the game. The southpaw has thrived in a long relief role this season, posting a 2.43 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 50:13 K:BB over 59.1 innings while adding two wins and two holds to his saves total.