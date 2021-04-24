Akin recently received stitches on his left index finger after he cut himself with a knife at home, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Akin was in consideration to start Saturday's matchup against Oakland, but he was unable to do so following his finger injury. Wade LeBlanc will instead take the mound for Baltimore to begin Saturday's game. Akin has been working at the Orioles' alternate training site to begin the season, and it's not yet clear when he'll be able to resume throwing.