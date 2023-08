Akin (back) joined up with Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday to continue his minor-league rehab assignment, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Akin surrendered three earned runs in just one inning of work Monday in his rehab debut in the Florida Complex League, but he is discomfort-free following a month-long absence from live competition to heal a lower-back injury. The 28-year-old left-hander could return to Baltimore's bullpen mix by early next week.