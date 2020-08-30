The Orioles recalled Akin from their alternate training site Sunday.
Though Akin was optioned to the alternate site Thursday, he'll be eligible to rejoin the big club before the minimum 10 days after Mychal Givens was traded to Colorado on Sunday. While Akin made his first two big-league appearances out of the bullpen, he'll likely be in line for a rotation assignment during his upcoming stint with Baltimore. After dealing away Tommy Milone to the Braves in a separate deal Sunday, Baltimore has an opening for a new starter in Monday's series finale with the Blue Jays in Buffalo, and Akin is expected to receive the nod, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network.