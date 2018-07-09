Orioles' Keegan Akin: Returns from groin injury
Akin (groin) started Friday for Double-A Bowie and gave up four runs on three hits and four walks over two innings in a 11-0 loss to Harrisburg.
Akin only missed one turn through the rotation as a result of the groin discomfort he experienced during a June 26 outing. Though he had a rough outing Friday, the 23-year-old has generally been solid in his first season in the Eastern League. Over 87.2 innings with Bowie, Akin has posted a 2.98 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 95 strikeouts.
