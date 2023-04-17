site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Orioles' Keegan Akin: Returns from paternity leave
Akin was activated from the paternity leave list by the Orioles on Monday
The O's are off Monday, but Akin will be back in their bullpen for Tuesday's game against the Nationals. Spenser Watkins was sent down in a corresponding move.
