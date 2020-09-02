Akin is scheduled to start Saturday's game against the Mets, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
As expected, Akin will receive a second turn through the rotation after making his first MLB start in Monday's 4-3 win over the Blue Jays. He tossed 81 pitches in the outing, working 4.1 innings and surrendering three runs (two earned) on three hits and two walks while striking out six. Manager Brandon Hyde suggested earlier in the week that Akin would likely have his workload monitored carefully the rest of the season, so 25-year-old shouldn't be expected to see his pitch count increase much from Monday.