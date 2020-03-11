Orioles' Keegan Akin: Sent to Triple-A
Akin was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday.
The Royals added Akin to the 40-man roster in November to protect him from the Rule 5 draft, but he was unable to secure a spot on the Opening Day roster. The 24-year-old had a 4.73 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 131:61 K:BB over 112.1 innings with Norfolk last season, and he could make his major-league debut at some point in 2020.
