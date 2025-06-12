default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Akin will serve as the Orioles' opening pitcher in Thursday's game versus the Tigers, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Dean Kremer had been scheduled to start, but Kremer now appears slated to serve as a bulk reliever. Akin has opened twice for the Orioles this season, tossing a combined 2.2 frames in those outings.

More News