Akin will rejoin the starting rotation after Dean Kremer was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Wednesday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Kremer was initially listed as the starter Sunday's game against the White Sox, so Akin tentatively lines up to make his first start of the season Sunday. The southpaw has made four relief appearances to begin the year and has posted a 6.10 ERA and 1.26 WHIP in 10.1 innings.