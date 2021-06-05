Akin allowed three hits and one walk while striking out four in five scoreless innings in Friday's win over Cleveland. He didn't factor into the decision.

Akin was dominant in his second consecutive start, but he didn't get any run support from the Orioles early in Friday's contest. The southpaw has allowed just one run in 9.2 innings across his last two starts, but he's had to settle for no-decisions in each appearance. If Akin gets another turn through the rotation, he tentatively lines up to make his next start on the road against Tampa Bay on June 11.