Orioles' Keegan Akin: Shielded from Rule 5 draft
Akin was added to the Orioles' 40-man roster Wednesday.
The 24-year-old advanced to Triple-A Norfolk in 2019 and recorded a 4.73 ERA with a 131:61 K:BB over 112.1 innings. Akin was added to the 40-man roster in order to protect him from the Rule 5 draft. Although it's encouraging to see him advance through the minor-league ranks, Akin will likely have to show more consistency before becoming a viable option in the Orioles' pitching staff.
