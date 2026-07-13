Orioles' Keegan Akin: Shifts to 60-day IL

The Orioles transferred Akin (elbow) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Monday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Akin landed on the IL on June 29 due to left elbow inflammation and is scheduled to meet with Dr. Keith Meister on Tuesday to receive a second opinion on his injury. The Orioles fear that Akin may have UCL damage that could require surgery, and their willingness to shift the southpaw to the 60-day IL less than three weeks after he landed on the shelf suggests that the club is bracing for bad news following his consultation with Dr. Meister. The transaction opens up a spot on the 40-man roster for right-hander Cam Sanders, whom the Orioles acquired in a trade with the Pirates.