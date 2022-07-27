Akin (2-1) retired the only batter he faced via strikeout to earn the win in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Rays.

Akin got the last out of the top of the eighth inning, and the Orioles' offense rallied for the lead with three runs in the bottom half of the frame. The southpaw began the year as a long reliever, but three of his seven outings in July have been one inning or shorter. He owns a 2.44 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 46:13 K:BB through 55.1 innings in 26 outings this season, and he's added a save and two holds. Akin has yet to see much high-leverage work, though the recent usage pattern suggests that could change if he continues to pitch well.