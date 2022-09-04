Akin (3-1) pitched two perfect innings and struck out one to earn the win Saturday over the Athletics.

Akin escaped a one-out, bases-loaded jam he inherited from Austin Voth in the fourth inning. He stayed in for the fifth and got the first out of the sixth before giving way to Joey Krehbiel. Akin was solid in long relief early in the year, but he had a rough August, giving up 11 runs (six earned) across 11.2 innings, good for a 4.63 ERA and 1.46 WHIP. He's off to a better start in September, and he now has a 2.70 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 62:16 K:BB through 70 innings overall while adding two saves and three holds.