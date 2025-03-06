Akin threw one scoreless inning in Wednesday's Grapefruit league game against Minnesota, allowing one walk while striking out one and picking up a hold.

Akin has now made three appearances this spring, carrying a solid 3.00 ERA and 0.67 WHIP with four strikeouts over three frames. After sporting a 3.32 ERA and 0.94 WHIP with a 97:19 K:BB across 78.2 innings in 2024, the 29-year-old left-hander is set to begin the year out of Baltimore's bullpen and should work primarily as either a middle reliever or setup man. Although he could receive the occasional save opportunity while the Orioles manage closer Felix Bautista's (elbow) workload to begin the season, Akin doesn't open 2025 with much fantasy appeal while functioning outside of the rotation.