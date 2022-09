Akin is starting the second game of Monday's doubleheader against the Blue Jays, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Although manager Brandon Hyde said after the first game of Monday's twin bill that Jordan Lyles (illness) would start, Akin warmed up with starting catcher Robinson Chirinos ahead of the nightcap and will ultimately take the mound for Game 2. Akin hasn't lasted longer than 3.2 innings in any of his appearances this season, so it's possible that he's used as an opener Monday.