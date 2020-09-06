Akin pitched 5.1 scoreless innings versus the Yankees on Saturday, allowing three hits and four walks while striking out eight. He did not factor in the decision.

Akin threw 91 pitches (57 strikes) in Saturday's game, locked in a pitchers' duel with Gerrit Cole. Unfortunately for Akin, the Orioles' bats didn't come alive until he was out of the game. He lowered his ERA to 2.08 with a 1.15 WHIP and 15 strikeouts across four appearances (two starts) spanning 13 innings. The 25-year-old lines up for a rematch with the Yankees on Friday in his next start.