Akin (3-3) took the loss in extra innings Sunday versus the Astros, allowing four runs (three earned) on a hit and two walks in one-third of an inning.

Akin couldn't control things in the 11th inning as the Astros pulled ahead by four runs. Two of the runs came with Akin on the mound, while Joey Krehbiel allowed a pair of inherited runners to score. Down the stretch, Akin has faded pretty badly, allowing 16 runs (10 earned) across 11.2 innings in his last nine appearances. He has a 3.40 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 71:20 K:BB with two saves and three holds in 76.2 innings overall.