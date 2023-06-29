Akin (2-2) allowed four runs (two earned) on three hits and a walk while striking out two in two-thirds of an inning, taking the extra-inning loss versus the Reds on Wednesday.

Akin was brought in for the top of the 10th inning and couldn't complete the frame. His performance has taken a drastic downturn over the last week -- he's allowed 13 runs (10 earned) over four innings across his last four appearances. The slump has him at a 6.85 ERA, 1.77 WHIP and 27:7 K:BB through 23.2 innings on the year. If Akin can't get back on track soon, he could find himself optioned out to Triple-A Norfolk.