Akin (0-4) was tagged with the loss Saturday against the Blue Jays after allowing six runs on seven hits and a walk while fanning three across 4.1 innings.

Akin has dropped each of his last four appearances and has allowed at least five earned runs in his last three contests, so he's been far from reliable when he steps on the mound. The southpaw owns an 8.61 ERA across five appearances this month, and he's scheduled to make his next start on the road against the Angels next week.