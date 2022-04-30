Akin tossed 2.2 scoreless innings, allowing one hit and striking out two in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Red Sox.

Akin has covered at least two innings in each of his appearances this season, and he's only allowed runs once. The southpaw has been effective in a multi-inning role with a 1.26 ERA, 0.56 WHIP and 9:2 K:BB across 14.1 innings this season. Despite his profile as a starter coming up through the minors, he hasn't been considered for a number of openings in the Orioles' rotation yet since he's done so well as a bulk reliever.