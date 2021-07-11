Akin allowed four runs on six hits and a walk while striking out six in 4.1 innings during Saturday's loss to the White Sox.

After his expected appearance Thursday was rained out, Akin became available out of the bullpen leading into the All-Star break. The southpaw was called upon after starter Thomas Eshelman ran into trouble in the third inning Saturday. Akin then allowed a pair of runs in both the fifth and seventh innings, resulting in a so-so performance. Through 45.1 innings this year, the 26-year-old has a 7.54 ERA, 1.68 WHIP and 44:17 K:BB. He may start the second half in the rotation, but he's hardly been successful as either a starter or bulk reliever this year.