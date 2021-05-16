Akin allowed three runs on four hits with one strikeouts in 3.1 innings in Saturday's 8-2 loss to the Yankees. He did not factor in the decision.

Starter Jorge Lopez only lasted two innings, so Akin was called upon for a long-relief assignment. In two appearances spanning 4.1 innings, he's struck out three batters and walked none. The 26-year-old was a starter in the minors, but he'll likely need to be stretched out at the major-league level since he dealt with a finger injury that impacted his availability in April.