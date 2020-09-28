Akin allowed four runs on five hits and a walk over three innings Sunday, striking out four in the win over Toronto. He did not factor in the decision.

Most of the damage against Akin came in the third inning where he allowed a pair of homers to Vladimir Guerrero and Lourdes Gurriel. After he left the game down 4-1, Baltimore's offense blew up for six runs in the fourth and fifth innings combined. Akin finishes the 2020 season with a 1-2 record and 4.56 ERA in 25.2 innings.