Akin surrendered three runs on three hits in 2.1 innings in Sunday's 10-7 win over the Royals.

Dean Kremer went five-plus innings as the starter, while Akin provided some length out of the bullpen. All three hits Akin allowed were home runs -- a two-run shot to Hunter Dozier in the sixth inning and solo shots by Michael Taylor and Bobby Witt in the seventh. This was Akin's first outing since June 4, and he's allowed seven runs across his last 8.2 innings while recording just two strikeouts in that span. He's posted a 2.61 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 30:10 K:BB in 38 innings overall, but it appears his luck has started to even out after a remarkable first two months of the season. Prior to Sunday's appearance, he had given up just two homers all year.