Gutierrez is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rays.

Domingo Leyba will draw a start at third base in place of Gutierrez, who had gone 1-for-10 while starting each of the past three contests at the position. Gutierrez's window for everyday playing time will likely close soon after Maikel Franco (ankle) was cleared to begin a rehab assignment Tuesday in the rookie-level Florida Complex League.