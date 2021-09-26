Gutierrez went 2-for-3 with a single, a home run and two RBI in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Rangers.

The light-hitting Gutierrez connected on just his second homer of the season Saturday night, and it could not have come at a better time for the Orioles. Having just taken the lead and with Rangers starter Jordan Lyles on the ropes, Gutierrez landed the knockout blow with a two-run shot that ended up being the difference in the game. The 27-year-old pushed his hitting streak to four games on the night, and is now batting .333 in his last 10 games.