Broxton went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, two runs scored and a stolen base Tuesday against the Rangers.

Broxton began the contest by reaching base on a single before ultimately stealing third base, his second since joining the Orioles on May 24. He also added a solo homer in the fourth inning to record his third for the season, all of which have come since arriving in Baltimore. He's gotten regular playing time with his new team and filled in plenty of counting stats in short order, though he's also struck out 13 times in 30 plate appearances.