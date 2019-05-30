Broxton went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Wednesday against the Tigers.

Broxton whiffed in his other three at-bats, but managed to go yard against Ryan Carpenter in the fourth inning for his second homer as an Oriole. After a brief stint with the Mets, Broxton joined the team on May 24 and has earned six consecutive starts, generating seven hits in 22 at-bats, though he's also struck out 10 times. While there's likely no long-term future for Broxton in Baltimore, the team lacks quality options in the outfield meaning he could continue to rack up playing time.

