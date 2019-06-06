Broxton isn't starting Thursday's game against the Rangers, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Broxton took the collar in Wednesday's matchup (0-for-5), so he'll head to the bench with Ariel Jurado slated to toe the rubber for Texas. Stevie Wilkerson draws the start in center field and will lead off in Broxton's absence.

