Manager Brandon Hyde said he expects Broxton to join the team Friday in Colorado ahead of the Orioles' three-game series with the Rockies, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Buried on the depth chart as a member of the Mets, Broxton should face less resistance to finding at-bats with the Orioles, who acquired him Wednesday in exchange for international signing bonus pool money. He'll likely work as the Orioles' fourth outfielder initially, but it's not difficult to envision Broxton eventually unseating Stevie Wilkerson for primary duties in center field.