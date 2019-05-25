Broxton went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 8-6 loss to the Rockies.

Broxton's first game with the Orioles was a personal success, as he went yard for the first time this season. The center fielder his .143 in 34 games with the Mets prior to being traded to the Orioles on Wednesday. Broxton hit 20 homers with the Brewers in 2017, so he has the potential to add a little pop to an otherwise disappointing offense.

