Broxton is not starting Tuesday's game against Toronto, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Broxton had started 13 of his first 15 games since joining the Orioles. He hit just .188/.220/.396 over that stretch with a 46.0 percent strikeout rate and has no hits in his last five games. Stevie Wilkerson gets the nod in center field.

