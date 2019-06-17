Broxton is not in the lineup Monday against the Athletics, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Broxton will give way to Stevie Wilkerson in center field for Monday's series opener following a string of three straight starts. Since joining the Orioles in May, Broxton is slashing .213/.238/.393 with three home runs, three stolen bases and a 45.3 percent strikeout rate in 20 games.