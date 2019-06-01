Broxton is not in Saturday's lineup against the Giants, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

The toolsy center fielder is hitting .280/.333/.560 with two home runs and one steal in 25 at-bats (seven games) since being traded to the Orioles. He has an intriguing combination of power and speed, but also has a propensity to swing-and-miss at a very high clip. He has 10 strikeouts (37 percent strikeout rate) since joining Baltimore. Stevie Wilkerson is starting in center field, hitting sixth.