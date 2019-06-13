Broxton is not in the lineup Thursday against the Blue Jays, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Broxton is slashing .196/.226/.392 with three home runs, three stolen bases and a 45.3 percent strikeout rate in his first 16 games with the Orioles. As such, he'll hit the bench for the second time in three games as Stevie Wilkerson picks up another start in center field in his stead.