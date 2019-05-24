Orioles' Keon Broxton: Starting in center field
Broxton will hit sixth and play center field in his first game for the Orioles on Friday in Colorado, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Broxton's arrival pushes Stevie Wilkerson to right field and Trey Mancini to first base, sending Chris Davis to the bench. It will take more than one game to determine whether that's the new preferred alignment or if Broxton will be forced to split time.
