Broxton will start in center field and bat seventh Sunday against the Rockies, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Broxton will stick in the lineup for the third time in as many contests after going 3-for-8 with a home run during the first two games of the series at Coors Field. The Orioles' minimal investment in the 29-year-old suggests he might not have a long leash in an everyday role, but he may have already done enough to leapfrog Stevie Wilkerson on the depth chart.