Orioles' Keon Broxton: Traded to Baltimore
Broxton was traded from the Mets to the Orioles on Wednesday in exchange for international signing bonus pool money.
Broxton struggled to a .143/.208/.196 line in 53 plate appearances for the Mets this season but could be given more opportunities on an Orioles team that lacks established starters at most positions on the field. The 29-year-old has a 20-20 season under his belt back in 2017, though his career .216/.306/.404 slash line hardly makes him a lock for an everyday role even in Baltimore. He'll have to beat out Stevie Wilkerson and his somewhat surprising .783 OPS for at-bats in center field.
