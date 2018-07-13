Orioles' Kevin Gausman: Allows five runs in loss
Gausman (4-7) allowed five runs on 12 hits and a walk in five innings Thursday, taking the loss against the Phillies. He struck out just two batters and gave up a home run.
Gausman had allowed three or fewer runs in his last six starts, but simply couldn't find a groove against Philadelphia. However, he's given up a homer in five straight starts, striking out five or fewer in each of those outings. Gausman will take his 4.33 ERA to Toronto next Saturday.
