Orioles' Kevin Gausman: Avoids arbitration
Gausman and the Orioles have agreed to a one-year, $5.6 million deal Tuesday, avoiding arbitration.
Gausman struggled to a 4.68 ERA and 4.48 FIP last season, though his 3.41 ERA in the second half suggests that he may improve in 2018. He will be a key member of a weak Orioles rotation this season.
