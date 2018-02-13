Play

Orioles' Kevin Gausman: Avoids arbitration

Gausman and the Orioles have agreed to a one-year, $5.6 million deal Tuesday, avoiding arbitration.

Gausman struggled to a 4.68 ERA and 4.48 FIP last season, though his 3.41 ERA in the second half suggests that he may improve in 2018. He will be a key member of a weak Orioles rotation this season.

