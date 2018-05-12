Orioles' Kevin Gausman: Avoids trouble in Friday's win

Gausman (3-2) picked up the win over the Rays on Friday, allowing two runs on 11 hits over 7.1 innings while striking out six.

The right-hander threw 86 of 107 pitches for strikes, and while Gausman managed only one 1-2-3 inning on the night, he was mostly able to wiggle out of the jams the Rays' barrage of singles created. He's now delivered quality starts in five of his last six outings, and he'll take a 3.18 ERA into his next trip to the mound Wednesday at home against the Phillies.