Orioles' Kevin Gausman: Continues second-half surge Friday

Gausman tossed seven innings of one-run ball, allowing just three hits and one walk while striking out eight Tigers in Friday's no-decision.

Gausman turned over a 2-1 lead to the O's bullpen that was immediately squandered in a four-run eighth inning by Detroit. Despite the disappointing no-decision, the right-hander continued his impressive turnaround after a miserable first half. He's 5-0 with 57 strikeouts in his last eight starts (48 innings). Over Gausman's last four outings, the 26-year-old has allowed just two earned runs through 27.2 innings, lowering his ERA to its lowest point since April 13. Although his next start is listed for Thursday in Oakland, it may be bumped to Wednesday in Los Angeles if Chris Tillman is moved to the bullpen as expected.