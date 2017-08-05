Orioles' Kevin Gausman: Continues second-half surge Friday
Gausman tossed seven innings of one-run ball, allowing just three hits and one walk while striking out eight Tigers in Friday's no-decision.
Gausman turned over a 2-1 lead to the O's bullpen that was immediately squandered in a four-run eighth inning by Detroit. Despite the disappointing no-decision, the right-hander continued his impressive turnaround after a miserable first half. He's 5-0 with 57 strikeouts in his last eight starts (48 innings). Over Gausman's last four outings, the 26-year-old has allowed just two earned runs through 27.2 innings, lowering his ERA to its lowest point since April 13. Although his next start is listed for Thursday in Oakland, it may be bumped to Wednesday in Los Angeles if Chris Tillman is moved to the bullpen as expected.
More News
-
Orioles' Kevin Gausman: Logs first strong month of 2017•
-
Orioles' Kevin Gausman: Earns win against Texas•
-
Orioles' Kevin Gausman: Evens record at 7-7•
-
Orioles' Kevin Gausman: Not challenged much in win over Rangers•
-
Orioles' Kevin Gausman: Facing demotion•
-
Orioles' Kevin Gausman: Crushed by Cubs on Friday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...