Orioles' Kevin Gausman: Deliver eight scoreless innings in no-decision Tuesday

Gausman tossed eight scoreless innings in a no-decision against the Red Sox on Tuesday, allowing three hits with two walks and seven strikeouts.

Gausman was superb in this one, receiving 24 called strikes as he kept the Boston lineup off balance. He induced 10 groundball outs while reaching seven strikeouts for just the second time in the last eight starts. Unfortunately, Drew Pomeranz and the Red Sox bullpen kept pace with Gausman, who wasn't in line to earn a win despite his terrific performance. He has been terrific in four of his last five starts and will look to continue his recent success Sunday against the Rays.